$97.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $97.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $97.91 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $131.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $373.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $376.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.38 million, with estimates ranging from $397.35 million to $410.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 78,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 119,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 171,531 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

