9,700 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $6,382,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $3,330,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 85,187 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.