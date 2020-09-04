Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($31,680).

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,401. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a PE ratio of 61.29.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

