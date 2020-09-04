Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

AKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of AKR opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $975.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 205,303 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

