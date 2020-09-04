Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

