Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Sells $4,175,500.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
