Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Sells $4,175,500.00 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

