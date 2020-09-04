Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

