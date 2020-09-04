Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.