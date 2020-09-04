Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

AFIB has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $34.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

