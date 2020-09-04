Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $23,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 3rd, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 6,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,421. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
