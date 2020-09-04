Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $23,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 6,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,421. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

