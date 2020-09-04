Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.01 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

