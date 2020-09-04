AerCap’s (AER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $28.75 on Monday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

