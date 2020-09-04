Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

AIH opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

