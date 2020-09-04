AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels Acquires 12,316 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $25,001.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares in the company, valued at $373,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

