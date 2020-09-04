AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels Acquires 12,316 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $25,001.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares in the company, valued at $373,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AIM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
AIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
