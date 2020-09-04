Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI opened at $1.12 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares during the period.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

