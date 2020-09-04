Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $31.27 on Monday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,220,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,714,000 after buying an additional 2,776,493 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,796,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

