Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Sells $98,670.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Joseph Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.