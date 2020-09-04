Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,070 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

