Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

