Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.15 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Akcea Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA opened at $18.14 on Monday. Akcea Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

