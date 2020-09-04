Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $111.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares in the company, valued at $715,481.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,399 shares of company stock worth $1,123,329. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

