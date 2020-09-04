alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.39 ($18.10).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €12.71 ($14.95) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.90.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

