American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American International has undertaken a number of divestitures over the years in a bid to streamline its core insurance operations and restructure businesses. This, in turn, has been enhancing capital allocation and operating leverage. The company banks on buyouts in the domestic middle market and intends to utilize capital for possible acquisitions in international markets. Shares of AIG have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, several cost-cutting efforts have resulted in operational efficiency based on which AIG remains on track to achieve $300 million in exit run rate savings for 2020. However, it remains exposed to weather woes, which render volatility to its earnings. High debt levels increase financial risks. The top line is likely to remain stressed due to the pandemic. Also, its second-quarter earnings missed estimates.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.47.

NYSE:AIG opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after buying an additional 349,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

