American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $459.06 million, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.48. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth about $914,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

