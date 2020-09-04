American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in American Software by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

