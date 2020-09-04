AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. 4,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

