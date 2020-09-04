AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. 4,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit