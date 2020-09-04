AMG National Trust Bank Has $394,000 Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Stericycle by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

