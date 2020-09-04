AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 193,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

