AMG National Trust Bank Invests $390,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 162.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 133,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

CPB stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 152,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.