AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $352,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth about $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $160,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $72,916,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,364,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,060,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

J stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

