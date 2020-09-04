AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 14,037 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Powell Industries by 1,639.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 117.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,010. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

