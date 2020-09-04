AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $151.39. 63,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit