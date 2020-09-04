AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $151.39. 63,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.