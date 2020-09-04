Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.43. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II acquired 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,946.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,762 shares in the company, valued at $123,846.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

