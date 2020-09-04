Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Olin reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 142,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.