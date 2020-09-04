Analysts Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $206,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,799 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,534. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 70,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,991. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.