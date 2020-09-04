Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.20. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 9,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,280. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -441.51, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

