Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $259.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the lowest is $257.38 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $266.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $941.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $961.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after buying an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

