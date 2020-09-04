Analyzing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Cincinnati Bell (OTCMKTS:CBB)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rostelecom OJSC and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cincinnati Bell 1 3 0 0 1.75

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

Volatility & Risk

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.23 billion N/A $229.04 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.50 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -13.34

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC 4.39% 7.57% 2.08% Cincinnati Bell -4.96% N/A -0.84%

Summary

Rostelecom OJSC beats Cincinnati Bell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

