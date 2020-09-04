Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $12.36 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $476,763.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

