AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.21

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.21 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,512 shares of company stock worth $21,205,873. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,815,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

