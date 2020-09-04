Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.50.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $73.75) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of AAPL opened at $120.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. Apple has a 12 month low of $51.83 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2,067.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

