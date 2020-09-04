Apple Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,192,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 996,494 call options.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,960,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,278.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

