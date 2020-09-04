Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.88 on Monday. Apple has a 52 week low of $51.83 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2,067.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

