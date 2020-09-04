Argus Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $260.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Argus from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $206.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

