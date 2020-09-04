Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AANNF. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aroundtown from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

