Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Sells $5,408,287.38 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 552,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 419,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 273,843 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

