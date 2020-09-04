Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $179.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.67.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.77 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

