Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $15.60 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

