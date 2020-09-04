At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

HOME stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

