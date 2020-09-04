ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $881,103.83

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $881,103.83 and $462.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00478585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000757 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

